The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Tour this Wednesday September 12th.

Transportation and snacks will be provided.

Interested persons can meet at Natural Resources at 8am. There will be a stop at 8:20 at the Tribal Admin building and then they will head toward Seekseequa getting there about 9 for anyone else interested in the tour.

For more information you can contact Eric Phillips, in Forestry, at 541-678-3806