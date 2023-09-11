KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 12, 2023

Warm Springs Construction Enterprise is completing sidewalk and road work in Greeley Heights for the next few weeks. Quail Trail will be closed to all traffic (with some local residence exceptions) from Tenino Road to Bear Drive and including the Looksh Street intersection. The existing pavement will be pulverized and graded next week and paving is scheduled to begin next week.

Chip sealing is being done on Highway 3 from the Sunnyside intersection to Indian Head Canyon. Motorists can expect delays with traffic routed by pilot car. Route 8 is closed at the Kah-Nee-Ta Bridge, so Kah-Nee-Ta residents/employees will need to use Webster Flat Road through Wolf Point as a detour.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is in session today. Budget Presentation are on the agenda including an overview, the Secretary-Treasurer and Community Assistance with Bobby Brunoe. Nancy Seyler will present for Public Safety. Chico Holliday will present for Public Utilities and Valerie Switzler will present for Education.

Today’s senior lunch menu is meat twasali and roasted potatoes.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Madras High School volleyball has home matches with Stayton today. The JV & JV2 teams play at 4:30 and varsity at 6pm.

Costco will be in the tribal administration building tomorrow with a new member promotion. People can stop by to learn about memberships – new, upgraded and renewals.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been scheduled for tomorrow. A van will be available for people interested in going. It will be at Natural Resources at 8am, the Tribal Admin Building at 8:20 and in the Seekseequa Community at 9am.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is next week on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact dot org slash weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.

OSU Extension Service in Redmond is teaching a workshop about canning apples and pears on Wednesday, September 20th, 9:00 am to noon. The cost of the class is $20.00 per person. Register in advance here. Sunday, September 17th is the deadline.