Ski Bowl Hosts CTWS Members Oct. 1st

indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October and it will be October 9th this year.

Today, 14 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, many cities and of course the tribal nations celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October instead of Columbus Day. The Oregon legislature designated the second Monday in October as a holiday.

In Celebration of Indigenous People, on Sunday October 1st – Mt Hood Ski Bowl is welcoming Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members to their Indigenous People’s Day Celebration.

With your Tribal ID you will get One Complimentary Action Pass that you can use on Sunday October 1st, between 11am – 6pm.

Mt Hood Ski Bowl is working with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to reopen the Kah-Nee-Ta Village. That is scheduled to happen in June 2024