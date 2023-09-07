Thursday Market Continues In September

The Warm Springs Thursday Market will continue through the month of September on campus Thursday mornings starting at 10:30 and going until 2pm.

The market is anchored by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Fresh Harvest Kits giveaway. Emily Ralston, the rural food security coordinator for the Alliance, will be set up today (Thu, Sep. 7, 2023). She says the organization’s effort is to provide fresh produce to communities that lack access.

Other weekly booths include Warm Springs OSU Extension, Emergency Management, Prevention Programs, Fire Prevention, Indian Head Casino, DAMINWA, WIC & KWSO.

The event brings community together with an opportunity for a stroll down the campus sidewalk, learn about program resources, and vendors can set up to do fundraisers.

Today – a huge winter clothing giveaway will take place courtesy of donations from Mt Hood Meadows.

Stop by the KWSO booth – where we will have a limited amount of free cookies and you can also learn about our campus history project.