KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 17, 2023

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

The funeral for Dempsey Polk, Jr. is this morning. A private family viewing is at 8:30 at Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras. Burial will follow at the Red Lake Cemetery.

The Tribal Council will convene at 9 this morning for a TERO update from Wendell Jim; Nathan Dexter with the US Fish & Wildlife Service; and then Faye Hurtado will give an update on High Lookee Lodge.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is teriyaki chicken.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Girls JV & Varsity Soccer teams travel to The Dalles for games at 3:30 and 4:30.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – football is travels to Redmond for a 5pm game at Elton Gregory Middle School.

The Seekseequa District Meeting regarding the 2024 Tribal Budget is this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7. The Simnasho District meeting is tomorrow and Agency District meeting on Thursday.

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits will be held on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp dash benefits at comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet afterschool tomorrow from 3:15-5:45 in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are doing the 3rd annual pumpkin giveaway this Wednesday in the Community Center parking lot from 4:30-6. Grab a pumpkin and head to the Great Pumpkin Party in the social hall from 5-7.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting an Agency District community meeting on Thursday beginning at 1:30pm at the Agency Longhouse. This meeting is an opportunity for each enterprise to present activity and financial updates to the membership.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting coming up at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will take place on Thursday, October 26th. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.