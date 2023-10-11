IHS Open Flu Shot Clinic

Every weekday you can take advantage of the open flu clinic at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

You can get your flu shot each weekday morning except Wednesday 8am – 12pm and every weekday afternoon 1-3pm.

To thrive communities must protect each individual, including the most vulnerable. One way to do that is by getting vaccinated against flu.

The flu is an infection caused by a virus that attacks your whole body. Symptoms of flu include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, muscle aches, and tiredness. The flu can also result in hospitalization and death – especially for those most vulnerable, like people with certain medical conditions and Elders.

The flu is spread in two ways: through droplets in the air and droplets on surfaces. When you breathe in droplets in the air, you may get sick with the flu. When you touch something that has flu droplets on it, like a doorknob or light switch, then you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, you can also get sick.

Practice good handwashing to help prevent getting flu and remember, in order to protect our communities, it is important that everyone aged 6 months and above get the flu shot.