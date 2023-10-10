KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 11, 2023

Today is the final day to register for COCC fall term GED classes in Warm Springs. They are held at the Education Building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 noon. Call Stephina Brewer 541-316-5813 for more information.

COCC’s Fall JobFest will feature more than 40 local companies and agencies the Madras campus today 10am to 1pm. It’s free and open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is clam chowder. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – Cross Country has a meet at Pine Nursery Park in Bend at noon.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

The OMSI Planetarium will be at the Warm Springs Community Center gym this afternoon. Sessions begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 and there is a limit of 25 individuals per session. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a spot.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings to present activity and financial updates to the membership. This is a meeting at the Simnasho Longhouse this evening, and at the Seekseequa Fire Fall on Thursday. Both run from 6:30-8:30pm.

A field tour of two projects on the reservation will be conducted tomorrow. The projects are the Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Project and the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management Project. To attend, meet at the Branch of Natural Resources parking lot at 8am. The tour will be a full day and people should be prepared for rain or cool temperatures. Transportation, food and drinks will be provided.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department will take youth to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring this Friday. The bus will leave the Community Center at 8:30am and return at 4:45. Get the details and permission slips from the Community Center office.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rough Stock Show is this Saturday at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds at 2pm. Admission is $5 per car. For more information or to enter an event, visit the WSRRA Facebook Page or text/call 541-460-3257.

Papalaxsimisha’s 3rd Annual Simnasho Community Pumpkin Giveaway & Carving Party is this Saturday at the Simnasho Longhouse. Pumpkin carving for the contest will be from 4-6pm and then dinner and judging from 6-7.

2024 budget meetings have been scheduled for all three districts. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Tuesday, October 17th; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, October 18th; and Agency Longhouse Thursday, October 19th. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is on October 18th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board invites participants to the 2023 Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Gathering. The gathering is being hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. It will take place from October 25-27th in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For registration information, visit their Facebook page or email Shoshoni Walker at, swalker@npaihb.org.