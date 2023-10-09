KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 10, 2023

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning are updates on Human Resources with William Sam; Governmental Affairs from Raymond Tsumpti, Sr.; and Tribal Court by Gayleen Adams. At 1:30 Austin Smith, Jr. is scheduled to provide the Natural Resources Update and then Isaac George with the Finance update.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is beef stew.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings, this week, to present activity and financial updates to the membership. A meeting at the Agency Longhouse is this evening, at the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, and at the Seekseequa Fire Fall on Thursday October 12th. All meetings will run from 6:30-8:30pm.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the crown for the 2024 Miss Warm Springs. The crown needs be a minimum of 6-inches tall and 21-inches long, and beadwork must have the tribal flag and be done with size-13 cut beads. Bids will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, October 20th by email, to either sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org or minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org. They will also be seeking Miss Warm Springs candidates for 2024 too.

COCC will have GED classes in Warm Springs at the Education Building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 noon. Registration is open until tomorrow. Call Stephina Brewer 541-316-5813 for more information.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is offering virtual information sessions for potential nursing students from 5-6 p.m. today and Oct. 25, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged to attend.

The OMSI Planetarium is coming to the Warm Springs Community Center gym tomorrow. Sessions begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 and there is a limit of 25 individuals per session. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a spot.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is today from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

Today in Madras High School sports action – Volleyball squads are hosting The Dalles. JV & JV-2 games start at 4:30 and Varsity at 6. Girls JV & Varsity Soccer teams have home games versus Estacada at 3 and 5:00. Boys soccer travels to Estacada.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles have a home football game versus Culver at 5:00 today.