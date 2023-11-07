WSCAT Gets Workforce Ready Grant

The Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced Monday (11/6/23) that it has offered Future Ready Oregon Workforce Ready Grant awards to 30 community-based organizations and workforce service providers to advance innovative and collaborative workforce development programs and partnerships.

A combined total of approximately $35 million has been preliminarily awarded, making this the largest round of Future Ready Oregon grant funding to date. “Workforce Ready Grants, Round Two: Innovation in Workforce Programs” support education and training programs that center the needs of Oregon’s underserved and marginalized communities and connect individuals to the resources they need for good-paying jobs and meaningful careers in key sectors of Oregon’s economy—health care, manufacturing and technology.

The awards announced yesterday include $870,056 for the Warm Springs Community Action Team, to provide and expand career exploration, training, and work experience opportunities — including training in Information Technology (IT) and solar technology — to Warm Springs Community members.

You an see the full press release HERE