KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 1, 2023

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is today from 10am until 5pm and on Saturday from 10 to 5.

There will not be a Senior Lunch or deliveries today.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

The December to Remember Round Dance is tonight and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Tonight starts at 5:30 with a pipe ceremony and feast before the round dance. Saturday there will be a spaghetti feed at 6pm. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

White Buffalo girls’ varsity basketball is hosting the Madras Tourney. The Lady Buffs play Astoria this evening at 7:00 and the tourney continues on Saturday. KWSO will broadcast the Madras contests live.

Funeral Services for John Finch will take place tomorrow at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Drummers are requested for one seven. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery.

This Sunday, there will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.

Bonus checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building on Thursday, December 7th at 8am for all Tribal Members who live in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond or Bend. Anyone who lives outside of these areas and would like to pick up their check in person will need to contact Chantel at 541-553-3220 no later than 5pm Monday, December 4th. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Masks are required to enter the building.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League will close at noon on Friday, December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register ONLINE or call 541-475-4253.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs K-8 craft night is on Tuesday, December 12th from 4-6pm. All K8 families are welcome to join for a meal and fun crafts, activities and game.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.