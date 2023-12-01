KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 2, 2023

In honor of Tribal Museums Day, the Museum at Warm Springs will have free admission today and offer a 30 percent discount in the gift shop. The museum is open from 9-noon and 1-5, Tuesday through Saturday.

Funeral Services for John Finch are being held today at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Drummers and Singers are requested for one seven. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is open today from 10 to 5.

Today in Madras High School sports action: Boys wrestling will compete at the Perry Burlison Wrestling Classic hosted by Cascade High School. JV Girls Basketball has a game at Culver at noon. And, the varsity girls basketball tournament play continues at the Buffalo Dome. Listen to KWSO for live play-by-play of the Madras game.

Tomorrow there will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.

Bonus checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building on Thursday, December 7th at 8am for all Tribal Members who live in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond or Bend. Anyone who lives outside of these areas and would like to pick up their check in person will need to contact Chantel at 541-553-3220 no later than 5pm Monday, December 4th. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Masks are required to enter the building.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on December 6th will be at noon in room 6 at MHS.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing for the Tribal Bonus. The Drive Thru will be available for Elders Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is December 8th at noon.