KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 10, 2023

There is no school for the Jefferson County 509-J school district in honor of Veterans Day. The tribal organization and Indian Health Service are closed today.

There is no senior meal today. The Senior Wellness Center is closed for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Tomorrow, veterans can receive a free buffet meal in the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino from 4-9pm.

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs is tomorrow. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

Warm Springs Prevention is giving away admission tickets for Madras Cinema 5 movies showing on Tuesday, November 14th. For more information contact Joni at 541-615-0036

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on November 15th will be held afterschool from 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

All Health Comp, The Hartford, and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) enrollment forms must be submitted by November 30th. If you are currently enrolled in Health Comp and The Hartford Supplemental Insurance there is no need to re-enroll as these will automatically rollover into the following year. For the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Medical and Day Care you are required to re-apply each year. If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Monica Arthur or Lisa Lomas at 541-553-3262. The deadline to submit enrollment forms is November 30th.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place December 1st and 2nd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Friday night starts at 5:30 with a pipe ceremony and feast before the round dance. Saturday there will be a spaghetti feed at 6pm. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.