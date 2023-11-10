WS Construction Quail Trail update

Warm Springs Construction plans on wrapping up the Quail Trail Project in Greeley heights, hopefully by the end of the month.

Additional sidewalks were poured this week however yesterday some damage, was again, sustained and will need to be repaired.

This is the 2nd case of sidewalk vandalism on the project.

They still need to complete some ADA ramps for the sidewalks and finish a guardrail section.

22 light poles still need to be installed and they are waiting on parts, however those installations can likely be done after the road reopens – using traffic control.