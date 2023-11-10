KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 11, 2023

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs is today. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

Veterans can receive a free buffet meal today in the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino from 4-9pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Warm Springs Prevention is giving away admission tickets for Madras Cinema 5 movies showing on Tuesday, November 14th. For more information contact Joni at 541-615-0036

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Monday, November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.

A community sports and athletics meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 7-9pm at the Community Center social hall. Its for participants of any sport, parents, coaches and anyone interested to voice concerns and recommendations.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament will be held November 23-25 at Lava Lanes in Bend. Find information on the Facebook page or contact Austin Greene, Jolene Greene or Birney Greene-Boise.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.