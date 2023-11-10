Today (Fri, Nov 10, 2023) is the Veteran’s Day Holiday and there in no School. Federal, State and Tribal Offices are all closed today. Tomorrow (Sat, Nov 11, 2023) is Veteran’s Day.

Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars, and Veterans Day 2023 will occur on Saturday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.” Commemorated in many countries as Armistice Day the following year, November 11th became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day.

The Warm Springs Veterans Day Parade is tomorrow (Sat, Nov 11, 2023) at 11am starting on the Campus Area. They will stop for a short ceremony at the Veterans Memorial that’s located by the Tribal Courthouse. The Parade will end at the Agency Longhouse where a meal will be served at noon.

For many years KWSO has shared interviews with veterans as part of our programming on Veterans Day. This year – we have been sharing those stories throughout the week. You can find many of those interviews online in this PLAYLIST

One year ago a documentary series called “American Warriors” interviewed Warm Springs Tribal Member George Aguilar who served in the Army on .

Aguilar served on Okinawa working with artillery and anti-aircraft weapons. You can learn more about the documentary series at thttps://americanwarriors.com/

.

For a time – KWSO kept an unofficial list of Warm Springs Veterans but we turned that over to the local VFW many years ago.

We have, however, continued to broadcast a reading of the names of local Veterans and shared that audio in the morning news today (Fri, Nov 10, 2023)

We would like to add to the list which was last updated 10 years ago and so we are posting the list that we have here. It is in sections by the years of service and then alphabetically by first name. So we would like to fact check the names of the Veterans, the era they served and the branch of the military they served in. If you have time to read through the list and have any changes – please email them to us at kwso@wstribes.org.

KWSO Warm Springs Veterans List – from 2013 2014

Anyone interested in assisting KWSO with our Veterans List Project can contact us using that email or else call us at 541-553-1968 and ask for Sue Matters.