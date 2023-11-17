KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 18, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today you can challenge is to not slack on getting some exercise on a Saturday!

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open full days from 8am to 5pm on Monday and Tuesday next week, with lunches provided. On Wednesday, the Club will be open a half day – from 8am to 1pm with no meal. It will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Opportunity Foundation’s Possibilities Thrift Store in Madras is having a store wide 50% off sale on Monday. The thrift store will be closed Thursday-Sunday for Thanksgiving.

There’s a turkey giveaway for community members on Monday at the Commodities/Reservation Impact warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Supplies are limited and it is first come, first served. They are open 9am to 4pm and closed noon to 1 for lunch. For more information call 541-553-3422.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on November 22nd is at noon in room 6 at MHS.

Papalaxsamisha’s First Annual Boys & Girls Volleyball Camp will be held November 24th and 25th. 4th thru 8th grade camp will be from 10am to noon and high school camp from 12:30 to 2:30. For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball is having a Fan Fest fundraiser on Wednesday, November 29th at 5:30 at Madras High School. The cost is $10 per adult, and K-12 students are free with paid adult admission. The night will include dinner for all fans, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

A presentation to learn about careers in clean energy will be held on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30-7pm at Madras High School. Employers will be present to discuss their hiring needs and how to get started in green careers. Energy Trust of Oregon, and partners will also be present to discuss how families can get heat pumps installed with no cash required. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to learn more. Childcare will be provided to all who PRE-REGISTER. Food will be served and those wishing to participate in a discussion about electric vehicles will earn a $40 cash card.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place December 1st and 2nd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be meals both evenings, a Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt, plus raffles and concessions. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking sign-ups from seniors who want to travel to the Chehalis Elder’s Bazaar December 1-2. The Senior Program is providing transportation only. Each elder is responsible for their hotel expenses, food expenses, and spending money during this trip. If any elder is interested, they need to go to the Senior Building and sign up. It is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm. For questions, call 541.553.3313.