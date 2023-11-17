Aileen Gagney of the Tribal Healthy Homes Network was in Warm Springs yesterday, Thu., Nov. 16, 2023 to distribute free SmokeMATTERS kits to help you establish a plan for creating a room in your home that can maintain clean air when either wildfire smoke or other burning impacts air quality.

She also shared information about home safety. Your home can affect your health. It’s not uncommon that headaches, fatigue, asthma, allergies, and more serious health conditions result from exposure to hazards in the home. A common example is mold which can cause allergies, asthma attacks and frequent infections.

Unhealthy indoor air may be a result of burning wet wood, when we use toxic cleaning products, or store paints and solvents. Carbon Monoxide, an odorless gas produced by combustion appliances, can kill. By learning more, you can take simple steps to identify and address these potential hazards. Make sure you have good ventilation in your home, store paints in a cool dry area and make sure they are sealed tightly and install a Carbon Monoxide detector in your home.

Many people are vulnerable to hazards in the home, including babies, kids, pregnant women, elders and people with heart disease, asthma, lung conditions or compromised immune systems. Always read the labels on cleaning products and other chemicals.

Lead can be found in house dust and in consumer products. Lead can affect the intelligence, learning ability and behavior or children. Radon, an odorless gas, is the second leading cause of lung cancer. By learning more, you can take simple steps to identify and address these potential hazards.

