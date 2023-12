Artist, Musician and former KWSO announcer John “Here Beside You” Finch will be laid to rest tomorrow, Saturday, December 2, 2023, with services at the Agency Longhouse at 10am. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery.

Finch, Nez Perce, lived in Warm Springs for many years also working at Warm Springs Market.

Many of KWSO’s Logos were drawn by John Finch and we remember him warmly, and mourn his loss.