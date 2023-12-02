KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 3, 2023

There will be a tree lighting festival this evening outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.

The next Native Aspirations meeting will be on Monday December 4 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at the Community Center. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop on by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place on Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

Bonus checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building on Thursday, December 7th at 8am for all Tribal Members who live in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond or Bend. Anyone who lives outside of these areas and would like to pick up their check in person will need to contact Chantel at 541-553-3220 no later than 5pm tomorrow. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Masks are required to enter the building.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing for the Tribal Bonus. The Drive Thru will be available for Elders Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday and Friday December 14th and 15th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.