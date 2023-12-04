Wasco Chief Election to be Scheduled

The evening of November 29, 2023, there was a Wasco Chieftainship Meeting at the Agency Longhouse. The meeting was attended by 76 community members, the three Agency District Tribal Council Representatives and 3 members of the Warm Springs Youth Council.

The position of Wasco Chief has been vacant since the passing of Autwai Alfred Smith Jr., in fall 2022. There are 3 hereditary chief positions on Tribal Council, one each for the 3 tribes – Wasco, Warm Springs & Paiute, as established in the Tribes’ Constitution and Bylaws. 8 elected positions serve terms of 3 years.

At the meeting, chairman Jonathan Smith announced that Tribal Council made the decision to bring the Wasco Chief position to a vote of the people of the Agency District.

The draft timeline of the selection process includes announcement of candidates in January. Ballots are expected to be mailed out in February. In person voting would take place in March 2024.

More details will be forthcoming.