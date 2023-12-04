CTWS Special Per Capital Payment

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved a Special Per Capita payment to the tribal membership. The $500 dividend will be distributed on Thursday, December 7th.

Checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building this Thursday, starting at 8am for all Tribal Members who live in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond or Bend.

Anyone who lives outside of these areas and would like to pick up their check in person will need to contact Chantel at 541-553-3220 by 5pm today (Mon., Dec. 4, 2023).

Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Masks are required to enter the building.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing with their Drive Thru will available for Elders Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan Smith said the special dividend was approved by the 29th Tribal Council in recognition of economic hardship that Tribal Membership is experiencing.