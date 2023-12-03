KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 4, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning are updates from the Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Trust Funds Administration; and Realty. This afternoon there will be a legislative update conference call and updates from the Tribes’ attorneys.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting today 4 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at the Community Center. Lunch will be provided.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams play at Sisters Middle School today starting at 4:00.

Bonus checks will be available for pick up at the Tribal Administration building this Thursday, starting at 8am for all Tribal Members who live in Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond or Bend. Anyone who lives outside of these areas and would like to pick up their check in person will need to contact Chantel at 541-553-3220 by 5pm today. Identification is required for all in person check pick-ups. If you want to have another person pick your check up, you must call and provide the name of that person, who will need to provide ID and a signature. Masks are required to enter the building.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be doing Check Cashing for the Tribal Bonus. The Drive Thru will be available for Elders Only. All others must go inside the bank for check cashing. ID is required for everyone, no exceptions.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for Madras High School Girls Varsity Basketball. They will host Caldera and you can hear the game live starting just before the 7pm tip-off.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

The commissioned officers of Warm Springs are hosting a Christmas cookie exchange party for veterans and friends at the Health & Wellness Center on Wednesday from 11am until 1pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is this coming Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.