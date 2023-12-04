Upgrade for Transmission Line for CTWS & PGE

The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, alongside Portland General Electric (PGE), gathered Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Pelton Round Butte Hydropower Project to celebrate the launch of their partnership to complete a major transmission upgrade in Oregon.

In October, the Tribes was selected to receive a $250 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help upgrade the 230 kV Bethel-Round Butte transmission line – a crucial artery in the region’s transmission system.

Maria Pope is the CEO of Portland General Electric. She says this infrastructure enhancement will unlock renewable energy potential on the Warm Springs Reservation and bring revenue to historically underserved communities, while connecting resources east of the Cascades to customers in the Willamette Valley.

Funding for the upgrade was awarded through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program – an unprecedented $10.5 billion investment from the federal government in initiatives that enhance grid flexibility and resilience in the face of growing threats from climate change.