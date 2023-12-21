KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 21, 2023

Senior Meals are cancelled this week and the Christmas dinner at agency longhouse has been postponed until next Wednesday December 27th from noon – 1pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Tribal Elders 60 years and older can pick up their Christmas Food Box at the Senior Center today and tomorrow morning. If you have questions, call 541-553-3313.

Funeral Arrangements for Cory Smith. Dressing is this afternoon at 3 the Agency Longhouse with Overnight Services. They will leave at 8am tomorrow morning for a 9am burial at the Mouth of the River Cemetery.

Warm Springs IHS was having INTERMITTENT PHONE PROBLEMS Yesterday. In the event your call doesn’t go through – there are alternate numbers to use:

Medical 541- 675-5285

Dental 541-777-7483

Pharmacy 541-419-4371

Administration 541-777-7481

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting an Indian New Year walk at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Madras boys wrestling is hosting the White Buffalo Invite today starting at 10am. Boys basketball teams play at Corbett High School this afternoon.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; and Power & Water Enterprise. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

Warm Springs Tribal offices and Indian Health Service will close at noon tomorrow for the Christmas holiday. They will be closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday. If you need meds picked up at the pharmacy, remember to get them today or tomorrow morning before the closure and long weekend ahead.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324. To learn more.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Thursday January 4th, Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. The January 4th session is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time and we have the link on today’s calendar on the KWSO website ( https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch)

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.