KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 22, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Elders 60 years and older can pick up their Christmas Food Box at the Senior Center this morning. If you have questions, call 541-553-3313.

Warm Springs ECE Families are reminded that children need to be picked up early today for the Tribe’s’ early release at noon. Warm Springs Head Start is closed Christmas Week and will reopen on Tuesday January 2nd.

Warm Springs Tribal offices and Indian Health Service will close at noon today for the Christmas holiday. They will be closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday. If you need meds picked up at the pharmacy, remember to get them this morning before the closure and long weekend ahead.

Funeral Arrangements for Cory Smith. They will leave the Agency Longhouse at 8am this morning for a 9am burial at the Mouth of the River Cemetery.

The Madras High School Boys Basketball program is hosting an Alumni vs Alumni fundraiser game at 6:00pm at MHS. Any former MHS Varsity basketball players are invited to play. The costs are $20 per person to play and $5 per adult spectator. All kids will be free

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

An end of the year Public Timber Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday December 26th from 2-4pm at the Community Center Social Hall. They will talk about Firewood, Boughs, Cones and other projects. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324. To learn more.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Thursday January 4th, Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. The January 4th session is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch