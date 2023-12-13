Kah-Nee-Ta Village Resort Update

Dec. 13, 2023

Warm Springs Economic Development and Mt Hood Ski Bowl have been working to reopen the Kah-Nee-Ta Village for almost two years. Warm Springs Tribal Council agreed to provide $4.5 million for the improvements to the Village, which closed along with the Resort’s Lodge in 2018. The Tribes also contributed one and a half million dollars to improve water and waste water infrastructure. Along the way – an additional three million dollars was needed to rebuild unforeseen infrastructure failures.

With infrastructure improvements done – attention turns to completing renovation of the more than 60 year old property with a goal of opening in the summer of 2024.

Kirk Hanna is the owner and president of Mt Hood Ski Bowl who are committed to getting the Kah-Nee-Ta Village open and will be operating the property, in an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for the next 15 years. With the Kah-Nee-Ta Village now in phase two of its redevelopment focused is on completing renovations on the property.

Derek Hanna, who has been overseeing the Kah-Nee-Ta Village rebuild and who will be the General Manager on behalf of Ski Bowl – operating the Village, says they will be starting hiring for more than 100 employees in the months ahead.

The Spilyay Tymoo,has a full article about the Kah-Nee-Ta Village in this week’s edition which is out today. https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/121323-Spilyay-Tymoo.pdf

You can visit the Kah-Nee-Ta Website to learn more at https://kahneeta.com/