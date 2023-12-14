KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 15, 2023

It’s Pajama Day today at the Warm Springs K8.

The K8’s December Assemblies to recognize good attendance, students of the month and character trait award winners are this morning. 8:15-8:45am is the 3rd-5th grade assembly, 9-9:30 is the Kinder-2nd grade assembly and Middle School’s is from 10-10:30.

Winter Break begins next week for the Jefferson County School District. Schools will be closed for two weeks. Students go back to school on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Parents/Guardians to shop for a free gift for kids 18 and younger, is at the Old Elementary School Gym today from 9-4. The event will be set up as a store for adults only so Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

Madras Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams are in Seaside for the Seaside Holiday Tournament today and tomorrow.

On the senior lunch menu today is salmon chowder. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

There is an Insurance 101 session from 2-3pm at the Agency Longhouse that anyone can attend and learn about home & auto insurance.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed for the installation of a new HVAC system starting Monday, December 18th, through January 31, 2024. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff will be working throughout the closure but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” will be extended through March 2nd.

A Back to Boards Class for expecting and recently delivered mothers is coming up December 21st and 22nd. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Sign up by calling 541-553-2352.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online https://heartoforegon.org/ and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.