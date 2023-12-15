KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the Madras High School sports schedule for today – varsity boys and girls basketball teams are at the Seaside Holiday Tournament; Boys Swimming is at a meet hosted by Bend and Caldera at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center; and boys and girls wrestlers are competing at the Sisters Invitational Tournament.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

People are invited to make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided December 18th and 19th 9 to 4 in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school. A light lunch will be provided. For more information call Judy at 541-615-0115.

Simnasho’s 2nd annual Christmas Light Parade will be Tuesday, December 19th at 5:30. Anyone who wants to take part can meet up at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. There will be a snack after.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar on Wednesday December 20th from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is on Sunday, December 31st at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.