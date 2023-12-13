KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 14, 2023

Today’s them for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is Ugly Sweater/Mismatch Day. Tomorrow is Pajama Day.

The Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Parents/Guardians to shop for a free gift for kids 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym today from 9am – 3pm and tomorrow from 9-4. The event will be set up as a store for adults only so Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

Adult Education GED class registration is being done from 9am to 4pm today at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab. There are three classes to choose from, online class and in-person classes in Warm Springs and Madras. Call Stef for more information at 541-316-5813.

Building Native Communities Financial Education classes are being held today and tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse from 10am to 4pm. Tomorrow, there will be an Insurance 101 session from 2-3pm that anyone can attend and learn about home & auto insurance. Email or call to get signed up mallory@wscat.org 541-553-3148.

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held at noon on Thursdays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. Light snacks and drinks are provided.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade is this evening and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

Today in Madras High School sports action – both boys and girls varsity basketball teams are in the Seaside Holiday Tournament. Boys wrestling is hosting a dual meet with Summit starting at 6pm.

War for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Warm Springs K8’s December Assemblies to recognize good attendance, students of the month and character trait award winners are tomorrow. 8:15-8:45am is the 3rd-5th grade assembly, 9-9:30 is the Kinder-2nd grade assembly and Middle School’s is from 10-10:30.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.