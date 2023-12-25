KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 26, 2023

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed this week and will reopen on Tuesday January 2nd.

509-J schools are on winter break. They will return to school after the new year on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

An end of the year Public Timber Meeting has been scheduled for this afternoon from 2-4pm at the Community Center Social Hall. They will talk about Firewood, Boughs, Cones and other projects. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member an Youth Exhibit” will be extended through March 2nd.

The Warm Springs Senior Program Christmas Dinner has been rescheduled to this Wednesday from noon – 1pm at the Agency Longhouse.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.