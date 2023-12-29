KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 30, 2023

Madras White Buff boys and girls basketball teams are playing at the Sisters Shootout today.

It’s the last day of the Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament. Games are scheduled for 12:30 and 2:00 this afternoon. This evening’s game times are 7:00 and 8:30.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is tomorrow at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Thursday January 4th, Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. The January 4th session is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time: https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 19th, 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.