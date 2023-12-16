KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 17, 2023

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed for the installation of a new HVAC system starting Monday, December 18th, through January 31, 2024. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff will be working throughout the closure but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member an Youth Exhibit” will be extended through March 2nd.

It’s winter break for 509-J Schools. There’s no school for the next 2 weeks. Students will go back after the new year on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Applications are due tomorrow. Find details online at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is tomorrow in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

People are invited to make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided tomorrow and Tuesday from 9 to 4 in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school. A light lunch will be provided. For more information call Judy at 541-615-0115.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

Simnasho’s 2nd annual Christmas Light Parade will be Tuesday, December 19th at 5:30. Anyone who wants to take part can meet up at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. There will be a snack after.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar on Wednesday December 20th from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.