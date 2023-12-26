KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 27, 2023

The Warm Springs Senior Program’s Christmas Dinner is today from noon – 1pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held Wednesdays at noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

The MAC Recreation District’s board will meet this evening at 6:00. The public can attend in person or on Zoom. The meeting agenda and packet are available on the MAC Rec District’s website.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow and goes through Saturday at the Community Center Gym. Game times tomorrow are 4:00, 5:30, 7:00 and 8:30. The championship game will be played at 8:30 Saturday night.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is on Sunday, December 31st at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Thursday January 4th, Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. The January 4th session is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time. Here is the LINK.

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experience barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.