Warm Springs Native Aspiration January meeting

The Warm Springs Native Aspirations group gathered at the Community Center Social Hall Tuesday for their monthly meeting.

Health and Human Services Director Caroline Cruz gave an update on last month’s toy drive which provided over 1,100 families and individuals with some holiday cheer. The effort included toys for kids, gifts for High Lookee Lodge residents and the homeless population and food boxes for elders.

The group introduced new business which included upcoming celebrations for Valentines Day and Easter.

Sriponya’s John Charles announced the return of the popular free sports agility training to begin on January 14th, noting that last year’s training saw consistent participation of over 40 local youth.

Plans are in the works for grand opening celebrations for the homeless service center in Warm Springs and for the new pavilion on campus.

About 27 volunteers and community members attended the meeting, including Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan Smith who attended to learn more about what the coalition does for the community.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 5th in the Community Center social hall.