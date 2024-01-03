KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 4, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is a FAFSA Workshop for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students today from 3-6pm at the Education Building in Warm Springs. There will also be workshops on February 5th and March 27th. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time at https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch.

There is Social Dance Class today from 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will hold a special board meeting today at 4:30pm at the MAC. The meeting agenda and packet are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

Listen to KWSO Friday and Saturday for live broadcasts of Madras High School varsity basketball. Tomorrow Madras hosts Baker – the girls play at 5 and the boys at 7. On Saturday, they will host La Grande – the girls tip off at 11am and the boys at 12:30.

Sports Agility Training for youth will begin on January 14th and be held every Sunday afternoon through June 2nd, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 19th, 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.