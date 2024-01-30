Youth Sports Agility Training in Warm Springs

After cancelling their first 2 sessions due to the cold weather and use of the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym as the Warming Shelter, the Sports Agility Youth Training Camp successfully got underway this past Sunday afternoon.

Training is with Coach John Charles, an NFL alumnus, All-American and Portland State University Hall of Famer. The youth & teen group trainings offer skills development practices, 1:1 coaching, endurance training, sports agility skills development and life skills. According to Charles, the trainings are “designed to guide our youth toward a healthy lifestyle, empowering them with tools to ultimately reach their full potential.”

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon through June at the old Elementary School gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is free training suitable for youth of all skill levels.