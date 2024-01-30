KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 31, 2024

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Menudo is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles girls basketball teams are hosting Sisters today. The WSK8 wrestling team travel to Culver for a meet.

Madras High School boys and girls wrestling are hosting 3-ways with La Pine and Sisters starting at 5:00 today.

The Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center this evening to gather community feedback before creating designs for expanding its library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts.

A class teaching high school students how to can salmon has been announced for February 2nd – a no school day – from 9am to 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Shamona Charley will be the instructor and space is limited. To register contact Jillisa Suppah at suppahjillisa@gmail.com

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

Recreation is having an office decorating contest for Valentine’s Day. The theme this year is “Show Your NDN Lov’n for Community Activities.” Judging will begin February 12th and trophies awarded on February 14th.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the time of day.