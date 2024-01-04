CTWSO Emergency Alert System

Earlier this week snowfall blanketed the ground here, in Warm Springs, and reminded everyone that we’ve had a relatively dry winter so far. However it is only the start of January and we should be prepared for the possibility of winter storms and other weather related hazards.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization has a process to determine if winter weather is making travel to hazardous for employees. That assessment might be enacted early in the morning or during the work day itself.

To stay informed the Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation. The notification system will only be utilized for an emergency situation like a government shutdown due to inclement weather.

To participate you can sign up online http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlerts or contact Office of Information Systems.