KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 5, 2024

For senior lunch today, smoked sausage, corn & potato chowder is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Coming up today in Madras High School sports, varsity basketball teams are hosting Baker. The girls start at 5:00 and the boys at 7. Tomorrow the Buffs host La Grande – the girls tip-off at 11am and the boys at 12:30. Listen to all of those games live on KWSO!

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/ and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for an orientation to register for class.

The next Jefferson County School District 509J school board meeting will be held on Thursday, January 11th. The board will hold a work session at 5:30. The meeting will be held at 7pm or will immediately follow the work session when it ends. The location for this meeting is Metolius Elementary School.