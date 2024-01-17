KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 18, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K-8 Basketball teams are hosting Crook County today.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is taking bids for the sale of 1987 GMC pumper-tanker. Stop by their office today or tomorrow between 8am and 3pm to fill out a bid form. The winning bid will be tomorrow.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Papalaxsimisha’s winter language class is this evening from 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Winter Language Series is held Thursdays through February 15th and will incorporate food, language and community.

Today in Madras High School sports action, boys and girls wrestling will host dual meets with Culver at 6:00.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for live basketball action. The Madras Lady Buffs are hosting Gladstone – tip-off is at 7.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. Tomorrow is the deadline to apply.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information. The deadline for applications is tomorrow.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by any of those days 12-3 to get registered until January 25th.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 19th, 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.