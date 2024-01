Warm Springs OSU Extension is all about Winter Squash as their January Food Hero.

There are a variety of different winter squash. Choose from butternut, pumpkin, delicata, spaghetti and more! You can use squash in a variety of different recipes. You can roast the seed for a great healthy snack for you and your family. Read this month’s FOOD HERO to learn more.

Check out the OSU Extension’s Butternut Squash and Chili Pan Fry recipe and try it today!