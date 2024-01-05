RSV in Young Children

Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. There have been several cases recently diagnosed in Warm Springs.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold like symptoms. Most people recover in as little as one week but that does not mean it is not a serious illness. Infants and adults over 60 are more likely to develop severe RSV.

Warm Springs IHS Doctor Stucki says RSV tends to cause problems for pediatric patients under 5 and tends to be a seasonal illness like flu. Usual symptoms that form between 4 to 6 days are runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

Dr. Stucki says parents should be alerted if your child is dehydrated, are they unable to keep fluid down, do they have a fever that’s high, do they look listless or lethargic. With those symptoms, you can visit your medical provider to find out if it is RSV, flu, Covid-19 or another illness or not.

RSV is spread by an infected person coughing or sneezing, or if you have direct contact with the virus such as toughing a contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or counters. Another way you can prevent RSV from affecting you and your family is staying home when sick, cover cough and sneezes, washing your hands and cleaning surfaces regularly.