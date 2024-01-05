KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 6, 2024

Today in Madras High School sports action, the swimming teams are hosting the White Buffalo Classic at the MAC; boys wrestling are competing at the Hunter Hoeptner Memorial Tournament hosted by Eagle Point and girls wrestling travels to the Sutherlin Girls Tournament. Varsity girls and boys basketball teams are hosting games against La Grande. The girls play at 11 this morning and the boys at 12:30. You can hear live play-by-play of both of those games on KWSO.

A reminder to ECE families that this Monday is a training day for Early Childhood Staff and all programs are closed for children.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for an orientation to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

Sports Agility Training for youth will begin on January 14th and be held every Sunday afternoon through June 2nd, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.