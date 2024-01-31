KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 1, 2024

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

In Madras High School sports today, the boys’ basketball teams have games at Estacada. The Lady Buffs host Estacada and we’ll have the varsity game live at 7:00.

Papalaxsimisha’s winter language class is this evening from 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Winter Language Series is held Thursdays through February 15th and will incorporate food, language and community.

Warm Springs Nation Little League needs coaches. Anyone interested in volunteering will need to complete forms and training. Learn more by calling 541-325-3859.

There is no school for 509-J students tomorrow or Monday. The second quarter ends today and tomorrow will be a grading day for teachers. Parent conferences will be held on Monday.

Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. They have extended their closure through Tuesday February 13th. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 13th.

There is a movie night at Madras Cinema 5 featuring the film “Selma” being co-sponsored by Papalaxsimisha & PIRS by SriPonya on Thursday, February 15th. The film will start at 6:30pm and a panel will follow. The movie, popcorn and a drink will be provided for free.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.