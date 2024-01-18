Thu, Jan 18, 2024 – No School – CTWS Open

Due to icy road conditions in some of the outlying areas, making travel unsafe, all Jefferson County 509J schools are closed today.

South Wasco County Schools in Maupin are also closed due to the wintery weather.

After school activities are also cancelled.

Warm Springs Tribal Offices are on schedule today.

Do drive carefully this morning with local roads icy especially at intersections. Drive with reduced speed when approaching a crossroads, and don’t brake hard. AAA reminds motorists to apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stop sign. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Increase your following distance to five to six seconds.

Temperatures are right around 32 degrees this morning in Warm Springs. It’s mostly warmer around the rest of Central Oregon.

Weatherwise – we have a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain this morning, then snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon and temperatures into the upper 30s. A wintery mix is expected tonight with colder temperatures overnight in the upper teens.