Warm Springs Nation Little League Registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. In addition to recruiting players and coaches, the league is also looking for anyone interested in umpiring. Leroy Archer is the Umpire in charge for the league. He is looking for volunteers who are willing to umpire games, even just a handful of games. If you are interested, you do need to complete an application and background check.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is in the process of updating their website. For now you can download the volunteer forms and background check below to become an approved umpire. For any league questions, Contact Edmund Francis, at 541-325-3856.

WSNLL background check form

WSNLL Volunteer Form