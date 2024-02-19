KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 20, 2024

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving spaghetti with garlic bread and green salad from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

A Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the meeting today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair today and tomorrow from noon to 3. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

Coming up today in Madras High School sports, boys’ basketball teams travel to Prineville for games with Crook County. The girls’ basketball teams host Crook County – JV2 plays at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. Catch that varsity girl’s matchup live on KWSO.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

A retirement celebration for Dr. Locker will be held tomorrow from 10am-1pm in Pod A at the clinic. It will include drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.

A public meeting to discuss the second phase of the Shitike Creek Bridge 16-inch water main project will be held on Wednesday 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department will be seeking funding from the USDA. This meeting will provide an update on the progress and future funding.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is now taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking signups for Elders 60 and over who are interested in attending the Coquille Indian Tribe’s 25th Annual Tribal Elders’ Honor Day. Hotel, meal and spending money is the responsibility of each individual elder. The Senior Program provides the transportation to and from the event and books the hotel rooms for the elders who sign up to attend the trip. The travel days are March 14-16. For more details and to sign up, stop by the senior building.

The COVID Booster is available through Community Health at the Health & Wellness Center. Call or stop by for a booster.