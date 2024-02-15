CTWS Tribal Council Summaries for Feb. 5th & 6th

These the summaries of the tribal council meetings that took place on February 5th and 6th, 2024.

FEBRUARY 5, 2024

The meeting was called to order at 9:13 by Chairman Raymond “Captain” Moody. ROLL CALL: 9:00 – Lincoln Jay Suppah, Alvis Smith III, James “Jim” Manion, Chairman Jonathan W. Smith, Sr. (9:06), Carlos Calica (9:08), Chief Joseph Moses (9:09), Rosa Graybael (10:07). Minnie Yahtin, Recorder.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Update – Bodie Shaw.

Bureau of Trust Funds Administration Update – Kevin Moore.

Realty item – Greta White Elk: Consensus to table the home site request by Wayne Miller for the following: Is the Memorandum of Understanding with the Veterans Affairs still valid? Is the document available for Tribal Council review? Does the Bureau of Indian Affairs require a motion or a resolution? To be scheduled for March 2024.

State Legislative Update – Michael Mason.

Federal Legislative Update – Matthew Hill and Josh Newton: Motion by Jim approving the Chairman to sign the letter to the Oregon Congressional Delegation regarding Comments of The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon on Draft “Willamette Falls & Landing National Heritage Area Act”, with typo corrections. We should engage in as much as we are engaged in activities at the Falls and state that as much as possible; Second by Carlos; Question; Jim/yes, Jay/yes, Carlos/yes, Rosa/yes, Jonathan/yes, 5/0/0, Chairman not voting; Motion carried.

Tribal Attorney Update – Josh Newton Executive Session, 2:45

Tribal Attorney Update – Brent Hall Executive Session until 4:15

With no further discussion the meeting adjourned at 4:15PM. ;mry

FEBRUARY 6, 2024

The meeting was called to order at 9:12 Chairman Jonathan W. Smith, Sr. ROLL CALL: 9:00 – Lincoln Jay Suppah, James “Jim” Manion, Vice Chairman Raymond “Captain” Moody, Rosa Graybael (9:05/zoom), Carlos Calica (9:12), Wilson Wewa, Jr. (9:18), Chief Joseph Moses (9:21) Minnie Yahtin, Recorder.

Warm Springs Housing Authority Update – Danielle Wood, Brevin Holliday, Alfred Estimo, Jr., Joel Holliday.

Tribal Court Update – Gayleen Adams & LaDonna Squiemphen: Is Tribal Council in support of moving forward with updating the Rules of Court? Jim/yes, Joe/yes, Captain/yes, Jay/yes, Carlos/yes, Rosa/yes, Wilson/yes.

Public Safety Update-Nancy Seyler, Dennis White III & Scott Spaulding.

With no further discussion the meeting adjourned at 12:51PM. ;mry

