KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 24, 2024

Today is the last chance to register for the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Movin Mountains registration, which includes beginning measurements, will be done at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras from 9am to 3pm today. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.

The High Desert Museum is having a Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturday today. There will be free admission, and a special Daily Schedule. The Bird of Prey Encounters will happen every hour between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Winter hours are daily from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking signups for Elders 60 and over who are interested in attending the Coquille Indian Tribe’s 25th Annual Tribal Elders’ Honor Day. Hotel, meal and spending money is the responsibility of each individual elder. The Senior Program provides the transportation to and from the event and books the hotel rooms for the elders who sign up to attend the trip. The travel days are March 14-16. For more details and to sign up, stop by the senior building.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is now taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.