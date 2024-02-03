KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 4, 2024

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

There’s no school tomorrow for 509-J students.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open from 8am to 5pm tomorrow. Lunch will not be provided. The Club will be closed on Tuesday.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time at https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch.

The Senior Program taking sign-ups for an Elder Movie Night on Tuesday, February 6th. The Senior Program will start picking up Elders at 2:00 pm. Each individual Elder is responsible to purchase their own $5 ticket into the movie and their own snacks. The Senior Program provides transportation to and from the Movie Night for the Elders. Any elders that are interested in attending the movie night should call 541.553.3313 or to stop by the Senior Program to sign up.

The next Native Aspirations meeting will be held tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center in the Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Wasco Chieftainship meeting will be held on Monday February 12th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a light meal at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.